Karan Johar opens up on Brahmastra 2 and Dev in a fun encounter with paparazzi; WATCH
Karan Johar was snapped in the city today when the paparazzi asked him about Brahmastra part 2.
Ever since Brahmastra has been released, fans have not been able to stop praising the film. This Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has not only broken several box-office records but also touched the hearts of their fans. The film which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles has only left all the fans eagerly waiting for parts 2 and 3. There have been a lot of speculations about these parts and who would be starring in them. Recently, the paparazzi snapped Karan Johar in the city and they asked him about the cast and the film. Scroll down to hear what KJo’s reply was.
Karan Johar as always made a stylish entry on a shooting location today and paparazzi never miss a chance to click him. The filmmaker was asked several questions by the photographers which has left everyone quite curious. When asked that when in Brahmastra 2 coming? Karan replied, “aa raha hai, aa raha hai.” Paps even went on to ask him that who would be playing Dev? To this Karan immediately quipped, “wo nahi bataunga.” When the photographers jokingly said that they know who Dev would be, KJo smiled and said, “Kaise pata hai jab mujhe pata nahi.”
Check out the video:
Meanwhile recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji too opened up about Brahmastra part 2 and 3. In the chat with India Today, Ranbir Kapoor spoke about how the team is eager to put out the next two films as soon as possible. Ranbir said, “The possibility of exploring the Astraverse is endless. There are multiple films that can be made on the history and universe of every Astra. So our plan as a team is to shoot both part 2 and part 3 together so that we don’t delay the films and they can be out in theatres as per the schedule.” Ayan Mukerji also revealed that their plan is to explore the storyline of parts 2 and 3 as soon as possible. He quipped that the plan is to shoot both films simultaneously and the possibilities are really endless.
