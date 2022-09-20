Karan Johar opens up on Brahmastra 2 and Dev in a fun encounter with paparazzi; WATCH

Ever since Brahmastra has been released, fans have not been able to stop praising the film. This Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has not only broken several box-office records but also touched the hearts of their fans. The film which also stars Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan in pivotal roles has only left all the fans eagerly waiting for parts 2 and 3. There have been a lot of speculations about these parts and who would be starring in them. Recently, the paparazzi snapped Karan Johar in the city and they asked him about the cast and the film. Scroll down to hear what KJo’s reply was.

Karan Johar as always made a stylish entry on a shooting location today and paparazzi never miss a chance to click him. The filmmaker was asked several questions by the photographers which has left everyone quite curious. When asked that when in Brahmastra 2 coming? Karan replied, “aa raha hai, aa raha hai.” Paps even went on to ask him that who would be playing Dev? To this Karan immediately quipped, “wo nahi bataunga.” When the photographers jokingly said that they know who Dev would be, KJo smiled and said, “Kaise pata hai jab mujhe pata nahi.”