Karan Johar opens up on 'toxic masculinity' in Bollywood: 'We're deriving it because KGF, Pushpa are big hits'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is known to have redefined romance through his films including Student of the Year, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and many more. Recently, the director delved into how the Bollywood industry has imbibed wrong learnings from the South industry and also discussed how the definition of ‘heroes’ in movies has observed a shift now. He also highlighted how the Hindi film industry has been deriving the portrayal of toxic masculinity from movies in down South. Read on to know what else he said!

Karan Johar’s take on Bollywood inculcating toxic masculinity from South films

The renowned filmmaker has opened up on the significance of good content and said that the Bollywood industry now has no hero as the film itself is the hero today.

On being questioned about the portrayal of toxic masculinity on the big screen during an interview with Nikhil Taneja on the We Are Yuvaa YouTube channel, Karan Johar mentioned, “Hindi cinema has derived this from South cinema. This is not our core being, this is our derivation. Suddenly now we are deriving it because KGF and Pushpa are big hits. And we’re deriving it in an inauthentic manner.”

He proceeded to highlight how the filmmakers in the South industry pull off such movies as they have their own convictions and mentioned how that is lacking in Bollywood.

Karan Johar on the audience’s changed preference of seeing heroes as strong and flawless

The director further highlighted how the world of Hindi cinema has been entangled in a herd mentality. Discussing the same at length, Johar stated that today, audiences prefer to see heroes as flawless and strong over vulnerable ones.

Digging on the topic further, the Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director went on to delve into how the viewers don’t want to see soft and vulnerable characters as Indian men, generally, have gone back to being furious and agitated.

“But Hindi cinema hasn’t even got the anger right. Kabir Singh is Arjun Reddy, it’s not even authentically Hindi,” he said.

