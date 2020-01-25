Karan Johar overwhelmed about being honoured with Padma Shri award; Says ‘Wish my father was here’

After Karan Johar’s name was announced for the Padma Shri Award, the filmmaker expressed his gratitude and wished his father was with him to share the proud moment.

Renowned filmmaker is grabbing the headlines this evening ever since the 2020 Padma Shri honours were announced. After all, he is also among the 118 eminent personalities who will be conferred with the fourth highest civilian award of India. Karan will be conferred the prestigious award for excellence in the field of performing arts. To note, the ace-filmmaker has given some iconic movies to the Indian cinema like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and much more.

And while it is a big moment for Karan Johar, he is overwhelmed with the honour and is running short of words. While he is thankful for receiving one of the highest civilian awards of the country, KJo wishes his father Yash Johar was with him to share the proud moment. Releasing an official statement, KJo said, “It’s not very often that I’m at a loss for words, but this is one such occasion... The Padma Shri. Such an honour to receive one of the highest civilian awards in the country. Overwhelmed by so many emotions right now. Humbled, elated and also thankful for the opportunity to live my dream every day, to create and to entertain. I know my father would be proud and I wish he was here to share this moment with me. #blessed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar will soon be producing some interesting movies which include Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil War, Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, ’s Shershah, Ayan Mukerji directorial Ayan Mukerji and Kartik Aryan starrer Dostana 2.

