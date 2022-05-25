Karan Johar overwhelmed as Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan touch his feet, sing happy birthday with JJJ crew; WATCH

Karan Johar is on cloud nine as he has turned 50 today. On his 50th birthday, wishes have been pouring in for him from everyone in Bollywood. Now, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani have shared a cute video from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo's song shoot where the crew and the actors got together to sing 'Happy Birthday' for Karan. Not just this, in an endearing gesture, Karan and Kiara touched Karan's feet and sought his blessings. Later, the two hugged Karan and wished him 'Happy Birthday'. The cute video has left fans in awe.

Varun Dhawan calls Karan Johar a 'legend' on his Birthday

Sharing a heartwarming wish for Karan Johar on his birthday, Varun wrote a sweet note for his mentor. He wrote, "Happy birthday karan. U knw u mean the world to me. Thanks for always being there and being patient with me always. #jugjuggjeyo." Both Kiara and Varun sang with the JJJ crew and then touched Karan's feet. Karan in return touched Varun's feet and later the actor hugged him again. Varun took the mic and also informed everyone that Karan has turned 50 today. He also called him a 'legend' and 'senior' and asked everyone to applaud for him. Kiara also wrote, "To mine and everyone’s absolute favourite , Happy Happy Birthday @karanjohar WE LOVE YOUUU."

Varun and Kiara touch Karan's feet on his birthday, watch HERE:

Karan Johar gets love from Bollywood stars

Since last evening, wishes have been pouring in for the star filmmaker of Bollywood on his 50th birthday. From Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan, everyone has sent their love to Karan via unseen photos and memories with him. Last evening, Karan also hosted a birthday bash at his place where Ayan Mukerji, Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan, Seema Sajdeh and others were present. The photos and videos from the bash have been going on viral on social media.

Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash at YRF

On Wednesday night, Karan Johar will be hosting a birthday bash at YRF studios. Pinkvilla has reported how the filmmaker is set to party with Bollywood in style. The who's who are expected to attend including Deepika Padukone, who is expected to attend as well.

