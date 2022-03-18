Karan Johar pens heartfelt birthday wish for 'oldest and dearest' friend & business partner Apoorva Mehta.

Dharma's Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta are not only close friends but also solid business partners. And to honour their friendship, Karan threw a massive birthday bash for Apoorva Mehta on Thursday night to ring in his 50th birthday. The event was a glamorous affair as several Bollywood A-listers attended the bash.

On Mehta's birthday, which also falls on the occasion of Holi, Karan shared a throwback photo and wished Apoorva. Along with the photo, Karan also penned a heartfelt wish. The 50th birthday wish read, "Love you my oldest and dearest and closest friend and partner in crime..May this milestone matter like no other. Thank you for being the force and strength of everything we do. To my family forever happy birthday @apoorva1972."

Take a look at Karan Johar's birthday wish for Apoorva Mehta:

Mehta's star-studded birthday bash was attended by Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Varun Dhawan, Tripti Dimri, Vijay Deverakonda, Parineeti Chopra and Madhuri Dixit among many others.

Click the link below to check out some inside photos from the bash.

ALSO READ: INSIDE PICS: Alia, Janhvi, Katrina, Ananya, Tara & others shine bright at star studded bash by Karan Johar