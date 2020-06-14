Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; Blames himself for not being in touch
Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, this has come as yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers. The police have reached on the spot for further investigation. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating.
The actor's demise was mourned by the film industry and social media was flooded with condolences for the actor. After Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shah Rukh Khan and others filmmaker Karan Johar has penned a heartfelt note blaming himself for not being in touch with the actor and mentioned that Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake-up call to him. Sharing a picture with Sushant, where the two are having a hearty laugh, the filmmaker wrote, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them...."
He added, "Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...." As soon as Karan posted this note, Hrithik Roshan commented, "Lovely Karan."
Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”
Sushant's last post was an emotional note on his mom who had passed away when the actor was just 16 years old. The M.S. Dhoni actor had shared a black and white collage of his mother and his own. Sharing the monochrome picture, Sushant wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ."
Anonymous 5 minutes ago
Now the road's clear for karan's lapdogs- Vicky Kaushal and Karthik Aryan.
Anonymous 6 minutes ago
Karan is the don of Bollywood mafia.
Anonymous 7 minutes ago
Nothing's changed. Karan is still carrying on about me, me, me. So many ppl trying to reach me. So many ppl want to work with me. Bollywood starts and ends with me.
Anonymous 18 minutes ago
One cannot blame himself. Even if Karan had contacted him more often, he could’ve not prevented it. It’s a tough industry and it’s very sad.
Anonymous 19 minutes ago
Shame on everyone, bright star has fallen. Assume that if Kangana was introvert like him, she would have gone the same way...no blaming anyone, just sad.
Anonymous 27 minutes ago
Why do I feel like somewhere this guilt post stems from his own bully like behaviour. Anyway, let's be kind to everyone including Kjo