Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise; Blames himself for not being in touch

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he passed away in his apartment in Mumbai. After Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, this has come as yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers. The police have reached on the spot for further investigation. DCP Pranay Ashok of Mumbai police said that the actor has committed suicide but they have not found any note in his house yet. The police are still investigating.

The actor's demise was mourned by the film industry and social media was flooded with condolences for the actor. After , Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others filmmaker has penned a heartfelt note blaming himself for not being in touch with the actor and mentioned that Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake-up call to him. Sharing a picture with Sushant, where the two are having a hearty laugh, the filmmaker wrote, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them...."

He added, "Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...." As soon as Karan posted this note, commented, "Lovely Karan."

Just a week ago, Sushant's former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. The actor had written, "It’s such a devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.”

Sushant's last post was an emotional note on his mom who had passed away when the actor was just 16 years old. The M.S. Dhoni actor had shared a black and white collage of his mother and his own. Sharing the monochrome picture, Sushant wrote, "Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two... #माँ."

