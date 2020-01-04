Karan Johar pens a heartfelt note for the team of Good Newwz, applauds Kareena Kapoor Khan for her monologue

Karan Johar wrote, "That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas!"

's latest presentation, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz has sure been loved by the fans, and the numbers bear testimony to the same. As the movie seems to be doing better and the response has been overwhelming. Karan took to social media to share the happy news and he also wrote a heartfelt note and thanked every single person on the team, including the director and the crew.

He wrote, "That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas! A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies ! To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love! To the amazingly talented debut director @raj_a_mehta for treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise ....for making the humour come through with panache and aplomb! Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of..."

He added, "Cracking dialogues by @rishiwrites...a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can! To my partner in crime and cinema @apoorva1972 for always balancing indulgence with pragmatism ....to the entire crew of our special film!"

