Karan Johar pens a poem for birthday boy Varun Dhawan; Farah Khan says 'Anu malik has strict competition'.

Varun Dhawan has completed another year round the sun and is celebrating his 35th birthday today. It is a working birthday for the actor as he is shooting for Bawaal in UP's Kanpur. While Varun shoots, the actor is being flooded with wishes on social media. One such wish came from Karan Johar who launched the actor in Bollywood back in 2012.

Sharing a sweet photo with the birthday boy, Karan wished Varun and penned a poem for him in Hinglish. Karan wrote, "Chalo thodi publicity bhi ho jaye aur lage haath shubhkamna wala wish bhi de hi doon! Janmadin mubarak Varun aka Kuku! #jugjuggjeeyo."

Karan's poem read:

Tum jeeyo hazaron saal

Box office pe machao Bawaal

Paise lena kam acting karo zyaada

Varna bechare producer ka kab hoga faayda

Dil ke bade ho tum,Bhediya jungle ke,

I love you mere student now and everyday!

One more time for love #jugjuggjeeyo!

Take a look at Karan Johar's post for Varun Dhawan below:

While Karan's wish resonated with Varun and his fans, the actor replied, "Karan," with multiple heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Karan's BFF Farah Khan had a hilarious comment to make as she wrote, "Anu malik has strict competition!! happy birthday @varundvn."

Varun also shared a photo from the sets of Bawaal and revealed he woke up at 5:30 AM to begin shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's film.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan rings in 35th birthday on Bawaal sets: Feels great to be up at 5:30 & reporting to Nitesh Tiwari