Karan Johar pens sweet note on Ayan Mukerji’s birthday: I know the decade of work you have put into Brahmastra

Karan Johar has wished Ayan Mukerji on his birthday today. A few moments back, Karan took to his social media space and shared a picture featuring himself with Ayan. Doing so, he also wrote a heartfelt note for the Brahmastra director. Scroll below to take a look.

A few moments back, Karan took to his Instagram space and shared a photo where he and Ayan and be seen seated next to each other, with the latter resting his head on Karan’s shoulder. Along with this adorable photo, Karan also penned down a sweet note expressing his love for the Wake Up Sid director. Moreover, he also hailed Ayan for his decade-long commitment to his dream project- Brahmastra.

The caption read, “Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance… I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins…. I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA … I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have … What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory! You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!! (red heart emojis and fire emojis)”

Brahmastra is one of the most-anticipated films of the year. The mythological fantasy sci-fi film features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. It is backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and is slated to release on the 9th of September, 2022.

