Karan Johar plays Holi with Yash, Roohi & mum Hiroo Johar; Says 'let colours change the dark times forever'.

Like most of us, Bollywood too is celebrating the festival of colours from the confines of their home. And one of them is . The filmmaker took to social media to give a glimpse of his Holi celebration at home and looks like he had a blast with his twins Yash and Roohi. The family marked the occasion in their best white outfits and some colour. Karan's mum Hiroo Johar also joined in the celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Karan revealed that they played Holi with organic colours and took all safety precautions. Sharing a series of photos, Karan shared Yash and Roohi's 'before and after' Holi version. The little ones also posed for a selfie with their dad and adorably smiled for the camera.

Along with the photos, Karan also wished his fans and followers and wrote, "Organic Safe and still celebratory!!! Happy Holi to everyone!!! Let the colours of the festival change the grey and dark times forever."

Take a look at Karan Johar's Holi 2021 wish:

Karan's bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan also sent across wishes on social media in the most filmy style. The actress chose a video from one of her songs which featured Holi celebrations with . In the video, Kareena can be seen dressed in a saree as she throws some colour in slow motion.

, Amitabh Bachchan, Jonas and were some of the other celebrities who wished fans on the occasion of Holi.

