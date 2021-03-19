Karan Johar poses for an adorable family photo along with his mother and kids Yash and Roohi; Take a look

Karan Johar shared a picture-perfect family photo posing with his mother Hiroo Johar and two kids, Yash and Roohi. Take a look.

Karan Johar has been treating his fans with cute pictures and videos of his family lately. The filmmaker is an avid social media user which is evident from all the mushy content we get to witness every other day. Only a few days ago, the actor had shared a video of his son Yash imitating from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. KJo had also shared a video of Roohi being a ‘protective’ sister to Yash. KJo is back with another photo, and this time he has every family member in the frame.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram handle to share an endearing picture of his family. In the photo, we can see him leaning his head on his mother Hiroo Johar while he is holding his daughter Roohi in one arm. Kjo’s expression in the picture is a definite real-life heart eyes emoji moment as he looks over at his son Yash. The director captioned the picture, “The power of love” followed by a red heart emoji. Fans of KJo absolutely adore all his posts which show him cherishing moments with his family.

Take a look at ’s Instagram story:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the filmmaker is working on his upcoming period drama film Takht. The film set against the backdrop of Mughal Era stars , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release a day before Christmas, on December 24, 2021.

