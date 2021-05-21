Karan Johar posts Shah Rukh Khan’s click of birthday boy Aditya Chopra with Aryan; Anushka Sharma's all hearts

As Aditya Chopra celebrates his 50th birthday today, Karan Johar penned a sweet note for his mentor and friend and it is winning hearts.

Renowned filmmaker Aditya Chopra might not be there on social media but he has been making it to the social media trends today courtesy his birthday. Yes! Aditya has turned 50 today and he has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends from all across the world. Amid this, has also showered birthday love on his dear friend and treated fans with a throwback and unseen picture with Aditya Chopra as the duo had turned muse for .

Interestingly, this pic was clicked around two decades ago while the trio was enjoying their time in Goa. In the pic, Aditya and KJo were seen posing with a baby which appears to be King Khan’s elder son . In the caption, KJo heaped praises for Aditya and wrote, “And just like that he’s 50! So many memories ... so many movies... so many moments... He remains an unstoppable visionary! Silently and solidly takes on the studio mantle and creates barometers for everyone! Happy birthday to my mentor, best friend and chachu to my kids! Love you so much Adi! ( yes yes he exists!!) pic courtesy @iamsrk with us being dutiful uncles in goa! Two decades ago!”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post for Aditya Chopra:

For the uninitiated, Karan had commenced his Bollywood journey with Aditya Chopra and had made his onscreen debut with the 1995 release blockbuster movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, the movie was helmed by Aditya Chopra and went on to become a massive blockbuster at the box office.

