Karan Johar praises Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh; says 'friendship for the ages'

In 2023, Karan Johar experienced a special year marked by his return to directing with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The family romcom struck a chord with both critics and audiences, earning widespread love and appreciation. As the year draws to a close, the filmmaker took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to the lead stars of his movie, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. Karan commended their exceptional talent and also reflected on the cherished friendship they share as a trio.

Karan Johar takes ‘no credit’ for Alia Bhatt’s growth as an actor

On December 26, Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a selfie with his esteemed actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, captured at a recent event. Alia, adorned in a white pantsuit with a red print, complemented the men, who were dressed in sleek black formals. In his caption, Karan expressed his admiration for the talented duo.

Karan began by acknowledging that he takes no credit for Alia's artistic growth, attributing her true launch to the film Highway. He shared, “Before the year wraps I felt like sharing this with all of you… I hadn’t directed Alia since 2012 and the day she walked onto set In her @manishmalhotra05 plus @mickeycontractor plus #flavian look I knew we had the Rani I had always envisaged …. What followed was an actor I wasn’t prepared for…. And I can take zero credit … will always be grateful to Imtiaz ali for taking her on a highway of life and molding her into the actor she finally became …. SOTY is technically her launch but her true launch as an artist will always be highway…”

Karan continued by shedding light on what Alia brought to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, stating, “Alia is such a pride and pleasure on a film set…. She had a ticking kind constantly questioning Rani and trying her best to make her strong and yet identifiable and likable … again for that I take no credit that is her evolution as an artist! Was blessed to have her as Rani Chatterjee and I do hope her character keeps resonating …. Love you @aliaabhatt.”

Karan Johar was ‘blown away’ by Ranveer Singh’s process for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Karan Johar showered praise on Ranveer Singh for his meticulous preparation for the role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He remarked, “Ranveer Singh! The irreplaceable force of nature…. The actor prepares and never comes in your way … he never ever let me know the extent he was prepping to play Rocky Randhawa… he planned his prep with my team , spent months in Delhi, hung out in west Delhi, met the West Delhi gram boys , worked on his dialect like an obsessed artist ! Kept improvising dialogues till it reached perfection for him …”

Describing Ranveer as 'irreplaceable,' the director exclaimed, “I saw this as a bystander, a filmmaker in awe and was blown away by his process ( which initially can be daunting but when you see the dailies you’re sold and he’s won your heart) I feel like the perception of RS is so different from his labor and passion as a true artist! You see designer clothes om magazine covers I see a hungry actor only seeking love and validation from his audiences! ROCKY RANDHWA and RANVEER were irreplaceable! ( styled impeccably by @ekalakhani ).”

Reflecting on their lasting friendship as a trio, Karan added, “No one could have done what he did! Absolutely No one and I feel grateful for him and Alia ! The three of us also built a friendship for the ages as a trio! This is not just an appreciation post as a filmmaker but a post of gratitude to the universe that bought these blessed artists to play my leads! Karan Johar this side … signing off! @aliaabhatt @ranveersingh #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani.”

In response to the touching post, Ranveer affectionately commented, "Sooooo cyuuuuuuuud yaaaar," and Alia expressed her sentiments with a simple "K" accompanied by a cascade of red heart emojis.

