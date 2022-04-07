Karan Johar praises 'true genius' SS Rajamouli at RRR success bash: We aspire to be students of that cinema.

The RRR success bash was held in the city on Wednesday night. The film has managed to achieve a massive box office feat like no other film. Emerging as one of the highest grossing movies of all time, RRR has almost cruised past Rs 900 crores at the box office. Rightly so, the team of RRR came together to celebrate the major achievement and did it in a grand way. Several B-town celebs were also present for the success bash which included Aamir Khan and Karan Johar.

At the event, Karan Johar spoke highly of SS Rajamouli and stated that he aspires to be a student of the filmmaker's cinema. "SS Rajamouli is a true genius and visionary. He has the imagination of a genius child. That imagination that children think of, he has the ability to go out there and execute it like a true visionary. When I first saw Baahubali I thought I had never seen something like that on the silver screen of Indian cinema. Then I saw 'Baahubali 2' and I thought ‘Oh my God! How do you up that? And do it with such aplomb’. And then you see 'RRR' and you’re like this is too good to be true."

Karan further added, "This man, this maverick filmmaker cannot be real, you have to touch him to feel him and be convinced he’s real. You have to come to terms with the fact that this kind of talent is real and it can exist. I feel, S S Rajamouli is the biggest filmmaker that our country has probably ever seen. We must applaud him and his team for consistently upping the bar of Indian cinema. The standards are set by SS Rajamouli and we aspire to be students of that kind of cinema. We can try and execute what he has given to cinema on a platter."

