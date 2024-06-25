Karan Johar 'proud' of Payal Kapadia’s win at Cannes 2024, lauds her team for 'owning' red carpet with dance: 'Hope domestic audiences...'

Payal Kapadia and her film All We Imagine As Light broke India’s 30-year-old jinx of competing at Cannes’ Palme d'Or earlier this year and even brought home the Grand Prix award for it. Not just the country but even Karan Johar has happy tears for its achievements. The filmmaker, in a recent interview, spoke about how he also loved the dance of Payal’s team on the coveted red carpet.

Karan Johar is proud of Payal Kapadia and her achievements

Recently, while speaking to Sucharita Tyagi on the sidelines of the Tribeca Film Festival, Johar said that he is hugely proud of Payal Kapadia and the team behind All We Imagine As Light. He shared, “It was a big moment. Watching those ladies and an illustrious gentleman actor just dance on that red carpet unabashedly, unapologetically.”

KJo believes that being "exuberant, alive, Desi, mad, and crazy" is our inherited trait of celebrating anything, and he loved that none of the cast was posturing the red carpet there but came as they were and owned their identity. "I absolutely loved that," Karan said.

Karan, while congratulating the team, continued, “I really hope that domestic audiences give the film the kind of love that it has already received (globally). That is insane.” He noted that creating history after 30 long years was no big feat. The My Name is Khan director further spoke about Indian cinema’s evolving face on the global map and cited the example of Guneet Monga’s recent Academy Award win with her film The Elephant Whisperers.

Karan Johar says it’s high time people stopped labeling Indian cinema as Bollywood

Karan recalled saying, "We are not a rhyme; we are a reason" at an international event. Recalling the same, the 52-year-old said that Indian cinema is the reason for drama, beauty, high-octane emotion, and so much more. "We have created such tremendous talent, we had so much success, why are we slotted with a word that is just a rhyme there’s so much more than that," Johar signed off.

KJo is currently busy promoting his film Kill, which will hit theatres on July 5.

