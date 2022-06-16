Karan Johar is 'Proud as a parent' as Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra trailer gets a positive response; READ ON

Karan Johar is one of the greatest filmmakers who has been in the movie business for over two and a half decades. The director has collaborated with the biggest of actors and made iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to name a few. Apart from direction, he has made a mark as a very successful producer who knows his business really well. Out of a dozen projects that his production houses are helming is a very special film, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy which releases on 9th September, 2022.

Earlier yesterday, the trailer of the mythological epic, Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was dropped and the response of to the trailer has been massive. Everyone is in awe of the world that Ayan has created and are in praise of the technical aspects and use of Indian mythology for the story-telling. The conviction and the belief in the project is visible. Ayan started work on the project back in 2013, around the release of his last blockbuster Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and finally, after almost a decade, his next film will see a theatrical release.

The director had many sleepless nights creating the world of Brahmastra and finally, after the release of the trailer and gauging the reactions of the audience, he can take a sigh of relief. Karan Johar, who has been on this epic movie journey from its inception, backed the project through everything. He hung in, in support of the film and is a happy man after the unanimous support and praise that the trailer of the film is getting. Karan shared a late night post of him with the visionary director, on his Instagram stories. His post written for Ayan read, “What a big day for you my dear one! Am proud as a parent … You just keep dreaming! The sleep can wait…”. This sweet and heartwarming message must have surely melted Ayan’s heart as there’s no better feeling than getting validation from a father figure like Karan.

Have a look at the Instagram story shared by Karan Johar:

While Ayan Mukerji is working on the final edit of his film Brahmastra, Karan Johar is working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. He moves onto his action film right after the release of the much awaited family drama. In between, he will be seen hosting the new season of his controversial gossip show Koffee With Karan: Season 7, which will premiere digitally.

Also read: Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s chemistry to the VFX; 5 things that stood out in the trailer