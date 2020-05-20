Karan Johar is ‘puzzled’ as Yash, Roohi and his mom refuse to give him any attention; Watch

Karan Johar is left puzzled as he isn’t getting any attention from Yash, Roohi and mom Hiroo Johar; Take a look

Ever since the lockdown, not cooking videos or workout photos, has been religiously doing two things to entertain his fans- one, show off his greys and two, share a series of lockdown with the Johar’s videos on Instagram wherein he gives us a sneak-peek into his life with Yash and Roohi. Right from the first video, Karan Johar’s twins- Yash and Roohi, have been raiding Papa Johar’s closet and bathroom, and in the latest, we have Karan Johar left puzzled as Yash, Roohi and their grandmother are busy solving a puzzle and refuse to pay attention to him.

In the said video, we see Yash, Roohi and their granny, whom they fondly call ‘Mama’, enjoy their evening fun-filled activities, which include solving puzzles and in the video, we can see Roohi solving a jigsaw puzzle game with his mother Hiroo Johar and at the start, we hear Karan asking his mother: "Why are you solving this? It says this is for 3-year-old kids so why are you doing this? Dil toh bacha hai ji?," and to this, Hiroo Johar says that she is not even listening to what Karan is saying because she is helping her 3-year-old solve the puzzle. Thereafter, Karan says, “You are such a great influence, a true bonafide institution of excellence,” and Hiroo Johar instead ignores Karan and gets back at solving the puzzle.

Meanwhile, Yash can be seen moving to a different corner of the room to play some other game and alongside the video, Karan Johar wrote: "Life is puzzling enough and then I have them!!! Not giving me any attention!" On the work front, Karan Johar’s last directorial film was Ae Dil Hain Mushkil and next, he will be directing period drama Takht starring , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar.

