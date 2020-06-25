Karan Johar to quit the MAMI board post not receiving support from Bollywood amid nepotism debate?
Karan Johar seems to have found himself embroiled in yet another debate about nepotism post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The filmmaker has been subjected to immense trolling online and it has in fact, lead to him being away from social media, as many might have noticed. Over the last couple of days, he has also taken the step to unfollow a couple of people on Twitter and now, he barely follows a lot of people on Twitter. However, as it turns out, there seems to be more to it.
In a rather unexpected turn of events, he has decided to exit the MAMI board due to the effect the online lynching has had on him. If reports are to be believed, he has already tendered his resignation from the board of the esteemed film festival and in fact, he is not giving the decision a second thought as the resignation letter has been mailed to director Smriti Kiran. In addition, the reports also suggest that this decision of his stems from the fact that he did not receive any support from anyone in Bollywood amid the ongoing nepotism debate and hence, he is upset about it.
In addition, the reports also stated that the chairperson for the MAMI film festival, Deepika Padukone did try to convince him to rethink his decision. However, they all went futile as Karan seems to have made up his mind about this. We tried reaching out to the Karan johar's team regarding the same, and the story will be updated once we receive a response.
ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar limit comments on their Instagram posts amid nepotism debate
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Nacho.
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Good job
Anonymous 56 minutes ago
So what?? Mr Karan Johar was just trolled for a week and he felt so left out and cornered, then what about Sushant Singh Rajput? These people ganged up against him and made him feel left out for years! Can you imagine the pain he went through? I am glad you resigned! Need a better chairperson!
Anonymous 57 minutes ago
Support him in what? To promote nepotism, to harass outsiders. To make fun of the tweets of a brilliant mind like #SushantSinghRajput in Talk Shows. Karan had made fun of Sushant's chemistry with Kriti Sanon at KWK to show him small in front of his girl in National TV. Anyways, he had reduced the standard of MAMI to his talk show. Alia was talking was about her relationship with Ranbir at MAMI last year. A director who makes films like KKHH, K3G, ADHM, SOTY should not have been in the board of any film festival.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
On moral ground he should resign n stop making films as in UP his films n bal 9 ppl movies are banned. He should search for other pastures for living like fashion designing (:-)))
Anonymous 1 hour ago
they were never your friends,they use you and your power of promoting nepotism/favoritism and you deserve it.Bad people deserve bad people.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
No one is anyone's friend in Bollywood. They all pretend to be each others friends only for benefits. No one Is saint and good here.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
WHAT? WHY? OH NO.. SHAME ON THOSE PEOPLE WHO HATE KJO. POST IT PINKVILLA.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Good riddance to Karan Johar!!! Yes, get real talent like Raajkumar, Randeep Hooda, Nawazzudin, anybody who has earned that honor, not some privileged NEPPO hoodlum.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
good riddance to bad rubbish. Finally no saas bahu movies.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Get articulate Intelligent Kangna on board..
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Very good, give real actors a chance, get raajkumar on board.