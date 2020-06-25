Karan Johar to quit the MAMI board post not receiving support from Bollywood amid nepotism debate?

Reports suggest that Karan Johar has submitted his resignation from the MAMI board since he is reportedly upset about Bollywood not standing up for him. Here's what we know.

seems to have found himself embroiled in yet another debate about nepotism post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The filmmaker has been subjected to immense trolling online and it has in fact, lead to him being away from social media, as many might have noticed. Over the last couple of days, he has also taken the step to unfollow a couple of people on Twitter and now, he barely follows a lot of people on Twitter. However, as it turns out, there seems to be more to it.

In a rather unexpected turn of events, he has decided to exit the MAMI board due to the effect the online lynching has had on him. If reports are to be believed, he has already tendered his resignation from the board of the esteemed film festival and in fact, he is not giving the decision a second thought as the resignation letter has been mailed to director Smriti Kiran. In addition, the reports also suggest that this decision of his stems from the fact that he did not receive any support from anyone in Bollywood amid the ongoing nepotism debate and hence, he is upset about it.

In addition, the reports also stated that the chairperson for the MAMI film festival, did try to convince him to rethink his decision. However, they all went futile as Karan seems to have made up his mind about this. We tried reaching out to the Karan johar's team regarding the same, and the story will be updated once we receive a response.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

