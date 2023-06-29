Karan Johar, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and other Indian celebs get invites to become Academy members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have announced its list of invitees and a total of 398 new members will be joining them this year. This list includes Indian celebs like Karan Johar, RRR actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Mani Ratnam and more. They will be joining international stars like Taylor Swift, Ke Huy Qwan, Austin Butler, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye "The Weeknd", Stephanie Hsu and others.

Indian celebs invited by The Academy

Apart from Karan, Ram and Jr NTR, the list also includes Siddharth Roy Kapur, director Chaitanya Tamhane, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose, who won for the song Naatu Naatu from RRR. Filmmaker Shaunak Sen, whose documentary All That Breathes was nominated at this year's Academy Awards, and in the cinematographer category, KK Senthil Kumar, who worked on SS Rajamouli's RRR, are also on the list. Reportedly, the membership selection is based on 'professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity'.

Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang said, "The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals into our membership. They represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide."

Now, The Academy has more than 10,000 members and only they get a chance to vote for Oscar winners. Next year's Oscars will be held on March 10.

Meanwhile, this year, several Indian celebs made a mark at the Oscars. RRR's song Naatu Naatu created history as it received the Oscar for Best Song while Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers won Best Documentary Short.