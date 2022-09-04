Karan Johar on Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra's pan-India release: We're now proudly part of Indian cinema

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva is one of the most-anticipated movies of this year. It also features Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is scheduled to release on 9 September 2022 in four other languages – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with SS Rajamouli on board as the presenter for the South region. During a press event of Brahmastra in Hyderabad, producer Karan Johar talked about the pan-India release of the movie.

He said: “We are trying to penetrate into every corner… This is Indian cinema. Let’s not call it anything else. We keep giving it wood, Tollywood, Bollywood. But we are not up in the woods anymore. We are out of them. We are now proudly part of Indian cinema. Each and every film will now be from Indian cinema." Further, KJo talked about how it was about time Hindi filmmakers also ventured into the south market. “We started flowing with our movies from the South, like ‘Baahubali’, ‘KGF’, ‘Pushpa’, ‘RRR’, ‘Karthikeya 2’. It is about time that love starts flowing from north to south. We are one country and we (should) make Indian films, not language films,” he said.

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva is bankrolled by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy as part of its own cinematic universe called Astraverse. Meanwhile, the makers recently revealed that the movie will be released on 8000 screens across the globe; 5000 screens in India and 3000 screens overseas.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Deepika Padukone will be essaying the role of Parvati in Brahmastra 2. According to our sources, Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati.

