Karan Johar reacts to perceptions about Bollywood being ‘finished': We just need to create the right content

Karan Johar needs no introduction. He has established himself as one of the leading director-producers in Hindi cinema and has directed some of the most iconic Hindi films over the last few decades. Johar made his directorial debut back in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a movie that continues to remain iconic. Later, he helmed some popular films including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), My Name Is Khan (2010), and more.

Now, Karan opened up on claims of Bollywood being ‘finished', he told PTI: “It’s all nonsense and rubbish. Good films will always work. Gangubai Kathiawadi and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have done huge numbers. We have done numbers on JugJugg Jeeyo as well. Films which aren’t good can never work and they’ve never worked." Further, he added that many big films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Brahmastra, and Rohit Shetty's film lined up and by the end of the year there is a Salman Khan film too. "There's so much to look forward to. We have all the love, we just need to create the right content to create it," KJo said.

The filmmaker said that it is difficult to attract an audience to movie theatres these days. He said, “To get the audience inside a cinema hall is not easy anymore. You've to make sure your film, trailer, and campaign is exciting to manage to get those numbers. You're living upto your own reputation. Is it a stress? Could be. But it's more of a challenge and I like taking challenges.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is hosting the seventh season of his popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7. He is also directing Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

