Karan Johar REACTS to fan wanting to see cricketers on Koffee With Karan 8: ‘I’m scared to even call’

Karan Johar is back with Koffee With Karan season 8, and the first episode of the popular celebrity chat show premiered on October 26. Meanwhile, there’s a lot of speculative chatter about the guests in the upcoming episodes of the show. Recently, Karan Johar went live on Instagram to talk to his fans, and dropped hints about the next guests. During the live, Karan also replied to a fan wanting to see cricketers on the show this season.

Karan Johar responds to fan wanting to see cricketers on Koffee With Karan 8

During the Instagram live session, Karan Johar was asked about the upcoming guests. While he didn’t reveal any name, he gave a hint, saying that the next guests will be a pair of siblings. Meanwhile, one fan commented that they would love to see cricketers on Koffee With Karan season 8. KJo said that while he would love to have them, he is not sure they will even pick up his call, considering what happened in season 6.

Karan Johar said, “Will they come? I don’t know. (laughs) I'm not sure. I would love to have them. They are national icons, and celebrated illustrious personalities. But I think with what happened last time I'm not sure they will even take my call. I’m scared to even call and I’m such a big fan and have so much respect in my heart. I don’t want to be rejected.”

Cricketers on Koffee With Karan

For the unversed, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya were the first two cricket players to have appeared on Koffee With Karan. They graced the couch during the sixth season of the show, however, that didn’t go down so well. The cricketers were in the eye of a massive storm after the episode aired.

The episode was removed from the digital streaming platform due to the comments made by Hardik Pandya that were labeled as crass and misogynistic by the viewers.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan season 8: Karan Johar teases appearance of famous sibling duo with MAJOR hint