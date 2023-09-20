Karan Johar recalls crying after Salman Khan wore torn jeans for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; Shah Rukh Khan said THIS

Karan Johar made his directorial debut in Bollywood with the 1998 romantic comedy-drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji, and Salman Khan (in a special appearance). Upon release, it turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Recently, Kjo recalled an interesting anecdote from the film.

Karan Johar talks about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In a conversation with Prabal Gurung for Gold House, Kjo opened up about casting Aman's character in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was played by Salman Khan. He said, “After Chandrachur Singh and Saif Ali Khan said no, I was very depressed. One day, I was at Chunky Panday’s house for a party and Salman came up to me and said ‘I heard you have been shopping’. He said you need to be really confident to do that part and asked me to come and narrate it to him the next day.”

Eventually, Salman agreed to do the film and he arrived on the first day of the shoot when the song Saajanji Ghar Aay was filmed; Salman wore torn jeans and a black T-shirt. Karan had prepared a suit for him for the scenes but Salman stated that he should wear torn jeans. Karan said, "At that moment, he said ‘you know what, no dulha has ever worn torn jeans and made it a trend. Though I said okay, I immediately sensed my blood pressure rising. At one point I told him that the set is very grand and Kajol is wearing this huge lehenga. But he said he wants to do this in a T-shirt. I reluctantly said no and then burst out crying in front of him. I started pleading with him to wear the suit saying that it was my first film. He quickly agreed to wear the suit and asked me to stop crying.” Shah Rukh Khan entered the situation and said: "How embarrassing! How can you cry like this?"

Karan Johar talks about his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan

In a conversation with Mayank Shekhar for Mid Day, Kjo opened up about doing a small role in a Doordarshan series titled Indradhanush. He was 15 years old and in the 10th standard when he landed his first acting gig. He revealed he was sitting in the office of the show's director Aanand Mahendroo when he saw someone who was drinking tea and doing crosswords. That guy said he wouldn't do television because he wanted to do films and left the office. Subsequently, Aanand revealed that it was none other than Shah Rukh Khan who had done the show Fauji at that time.

