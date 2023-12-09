Karan Johar recalls filming Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol secretly in KKHH; reveals Yash Johar was stunned

Karan Johar's directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, released in 1998, continues to be one of his most cherished films. Recently, the filmmaker shared an intriguing anecdote about the movie. During an interview with Film Companion, Karan revealed that he surprised his father Yash Johar and actor Shah Rukh Khan by swiftly shooting a pivotal scene where Rahul (played by Shah Rukh Khan) and Anjali (played by Kajol) reunite after eight years, without informing the actors that the camera was already rolling.

Karan Johar surprised Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Johar by finishing a scene in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai within a few hours

In a recent conversation, Karan Johar revealed how he briefed Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol about a scene, setting the mood with a song. Surprising them, he had already instructed the Director of Photography, Santosh, to roll the camera before the rehearsal. After the performance, when SRK asked about the take, Karan's response, "No, we have already rolled," left the actor astonished.

This swift approach not only surprised King Khan but also caught the attention of Karan's father, Yash Johar. Completing a scene intended for an entire day within a few hours, Yash Johar advised Karan to go home and rest, reassuring him that the work was done.

The filmmaker had a similar encounter while filming his latest project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Praising the lead actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the Student Of The Tear director mentioned their exceptional conversational chemistry. According to KJo, Ranveer and Alia's ability to give each other space when necessary and talk over each other when required showcased a remarkable synchronization between the two actors.

Advertisement

Impressed by their on-screen chemistry, Karan opted for a single continuous shot for the scene where Rani explains to Rocky why they can't marry, and Rocky responds with, "Handle with care, I am fragile." Surprisingly, the scene, originally allocated for an entire day's shoot, was completed by 1 pm.

Marking Karan Johar's return to direction after a seven-year hiatus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani garnered significant attention at the box office. The film, featuring Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in key roles, resonated well with the audience.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to appear on Koffee With Karan? Karan Johar REVEALS he catches up with him every day