Karan Johar recalls first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan; says he advised Jawan star to change his jeans brand

Karan Johar is not just known for his impeccable filmmaking skills. He’s also a celebrity who hardly minces his words, stays unapologetic and has a place in the heart of the King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. KJo made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai back in 1998 which starred Shah Rukh, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. In a recent interview, Karan recalled his first meeting with his now best friend SRK.

Karan Johar recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan for the first time

The filmmaker was recently in a conversation with fashion designer Prabal Gurung. During their chat, he revealed about his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. Going back in time, he said that since he was also an aspiring designer, he gave the Jawan actor some styling tips.

“I remember my first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. It was crazy because I remember I was an assistant for DDLJ. I told him, ‘Oh, you know you’re wearing Wrangler jeans. You should wear Levi’s jeans. They’ll just fit you better. He was stunned. I didn’t know what gave me that entitlement I had.”

Karan further told SRK to flaunt his Adam’s apple. He had said, “And I said, ‘Oh you have an Adam’s apple, you must open your shirt 2-3 buttons.’ So, he just kept nodding, and then he said, ‘Will you give me a moment, can you call Adi (director Aditya Chopra) in?’”

When the filmmaker left the spot, SRK told Chopra, “‘Yeh kaun hai? kahan se aaye? Aur yeh mere Adam’s apple ke baare mein kyun baat kar raha hai?’ So, Adi told him, ‘He’s a townie, they all talk like this.’ I was being very genuine. Eventually, Shah Rukh started finding amusement in all these things that I was saying and he was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ I was like, ‘I want to be a designer’,” Karan divulged.

Karan Johar lauds Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra for encouraging him

Further in the interview, the renowned filmmaker said that Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra never judged him and always encouraged him. It’s because of them that he’s a filmmaker today. He shared, “Shah Rukh and Adi were so amazing in the way they encouraged me. Not once did they make me feel different. Not once did they say anything about how I was. They found something in me and it’s because of them that I’m a filmmaker today,” Karan said.

