Karan Johar recalls friends being 'horrified' when he bought a bra for his mom: 'It was never a taboo topic'

Karan Johar is currently enjoying the success of his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The film has been showered with praise by fans for its captivating love story and KJo's unique style of depicting a romantic drama. After gaining huge success, Karan and his team RRKPK including Alia and Ranveer attended a press conference where they opened up about various things. During the event, KJo shared an interesting story as he recalled his friends being "horrified" when he went to buy a bra for his mother.

Karan Johar reveals buying bra was never a taboo topic for him

At the press conference, Karan Johar spoke about many topics, and one of them was buying a bra for his mother. He said that "It was never a taboo topic. I have gone shopping for her (mother) to buy a bra. It's never been a problem with me but I do know that while it did it, my friends who were with me were horrified. They wondered why I did not designate this job to a female friend. And I was like 'Why? It has been asked by my mother and why will I send somebody else to do it?'"

KJo further added that whenever his 81-year-old mother needs or wants, he never hesitates to bring that item for her. He said, "It could be a bra or any other item. For me, that seemed and felt organic also because I knew there's discomfort around."

The makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani dropped another song called Kudmayi on August 3. Taking to her Instagram, Alia wrote, "This song gives me butterflies every single time! #Kudmayi OUT NOW! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani now in Cinemas."

The song Kudmayi showcases the wedding moments of Rocky and Rani. While Alia and Ranveer look beautiful in their bride and groom outfits, their families become emotional seeing them getting prepared for the wedding.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. Karan Johar made his comeback to directing with the film after 7 years. The cast of the film also stars veteran actresses such as Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song Kudmayi OUT: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's magical wedding song is love