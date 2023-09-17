Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan stood by him when underworld threatened his life: I’ll never forget...

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of underworld and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Karan Johar, who is quite active on social media, recently returned to director's chair after seven long years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh was released in theatres in July this year and the Karan Johar directorial successfully managed to impress the audience. Amid enjoying the success of his film, Karan in a recent interview recalled an incident from the premiere of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He shared how Shah Rukh Khan stood by him after he was threatened by an underworld don.

Karan Johar recalls Shah Rukh Khan supporting him during tough times

Recently, while speaking to Mid-day, KJo shared a 'scary incident' that took place during the premiere night of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring SRK, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. The ace director shared he was hiding in a hotel room after he received a threat from a don. He further revealed how King Khan was a true friend to him as he stood by him like a rock. Karan said, "I’ll never forget how Shah Rukh brought me out. He said, ‘I’ll take the bullet for you, you just stand here’. That’s when I realised that this is a relationship that is forever."

When Karan spoke about the entire incident in his autobiography

Earlier, Karan shared details about the threat in his autobiography, An Unsuitable Boy. According to Indian Express, in an excerpt from his autobiography, the filmmaker wrote, "The phone rang. My mother picked it up, and it was a call from the underworld. A man’s voice said, ‘Your son’s wearing a red T-shirt, I can see him right now. And we’re going to shoot him if you release this film on Friday.’ For some reason, they didn’t want the film to be released that Friday; we didn’t know why. It was a call from Abu Salem, and my mother was shaking with terror. She put the phone down and ran towards the door."

He further added how Shah Rukh reacted to the call. Karan, in his book, revealed the Zero actor called up his mother Hiroo Johar, and assured her that nothing would happen to her son. He added, "Shah Rukh said, ‘What nonsense!’ He went inside and dragged me out. He said, ‘I’m standing here in front of you. Let’s see who shoots you. I’m standing right here.’ I said, ‘No, no, no, my mother was…’ He told my mother, ‘Nothing’s gonna happen. I’m a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He’s like my brother. Nothing’s gonna happen’."

Meanwhile, Karan is currently enjoying international praise for the film Kill which is backed by him and Guneet Monga's production houses. Kill starring Lakshya and Raghav Juyal premiered at TIFF 2023 recently.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

