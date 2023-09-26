Karan Johar recalls meeting Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik, Kareena for K3G on same day

With his latest film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar transported audiences back to the quintessential era of Bollywood with family drama, romance, and a star-studded cast. Another iconic film in his repertoire is Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, released in 2001, which featured a stellar ensemble including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a recent interview, Karan reminisced about approaching all the actors from his prestigious cast on the same day.

Karan Johar recalls approaching Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

During a recent conversation with designer Prabal Gurung for Gold House, Karan Johar recalled the process of approaching his dream cast for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, all in one day. He started by discussing his meetings with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, He stated, “I went to all the actors in one day. I went to Mr Bachchan first out of seniority. He heard the outline and he said ‘Of course,’ and he was on board. Then I left his house and I dialed Jaya Aunty, and she said ‘But you were just here what happened?’ I said, ‘I want to meet you now.’ I didn't want her to believe that I came just to meet Mr. Bachchan and then her. I left the house, drove around the block, I called her, and came back and then I narrated the film to her. She was like, ‘I can never say no to you.’”

Karan Johar discusses his meetings with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar then mentioned how he approached Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. He said, “I went to meet Shah Rukh, he was shooting at Mehboob studios. He was like, 'Why are you narrating the film to me? We're doing this.' I went to Kajol. She got emotional, I got emotional.. we cried again. And then I went to meet Hrithik. His first film hadn't been released, but I had a lot of faith in him. He said yes and my last meeting was with Kareena Kapoor at her house. She had no interest in the first half because she wasn't in it. She only wanted to know what happens to her and I remember her looking at me and she says, this is going to be an iconic part.'”

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a beloved classic and a massive success upon its release.

