Karan Johar on receiving prestigious Padma Shri Award: It will forever be etched in my memory
Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the director thanked everyone including his family, friends for this achievement. Dressed in a black suit, Karan was seen taking the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind and he writes, “Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love.”
Earlier in the day, Karan had remembered his father and wrote that he must be proud of him today as he received this honour.
Apart from Karan Johar, producer Ekta Kapoor, musician Adnan Sami, actress Kangana Ranaut and singer SP Balasubrahmanyam are among the list of awardees from the film fraternity.
Also Read: Karan Johar finds comfort in Rumi’s philosophical take on ‘seeking love’; Check it out