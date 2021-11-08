Karan Johar on receiving prestigious Padma Shri Award: It will forever be etched in my memory

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday received the fourth-highest civilian honour, Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of performing arts. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award to the filmmaker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The official Instagram handle of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions shared a video of the filmmaker receiving the Padma Shri Award and wrote, “A moment of pride and honour for us all! Heartiest congratulations to our @karanjohar on receiving the prestigious Padma Shri Award presented by the President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind. #PadmaAwards2020 #Padmashri (sic).”

Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, the director thanked everyone including his family, friends for this achievement. Dressed in a black suit, Karan was seen taking the honour from President Ram Nath Kovind and he writes, “Today felt surreal! I am honoured and humbled that the prestigious Padma Shri Award was bestowed on me. I feel extremely fortunate to receive it from the hands of our honourable President Shri Ram Nath Kovind. This is a momumental day for me, my mother, my kids and my company, and will forever be etched in my memory. Thank you so much for all your wishes and the abundance of love.”

Earlier in the day, Karan had remembered his father and wrote that he must be proud of him today as he received this honour.