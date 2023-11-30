Karan Johar refutes RRKPK was based on Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna: 'Everything is not about you'

Karan Johar's recent directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a critical and commercial success. At Twinkle Khanna's book launch, KJo was asked by her about the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer being based on her and Akshay Kumar's wedding. The director, however, refuted these claims. Let's find out what he said.

Karan Johar talks about Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

According to The Indian Express, Karan Johar attended the launch event of Twinkle Khanna's new book, Welcome to Paradise. At the event, Twinkle said, “You based Rocky Aur Rani on my marriage, apparently. That’s what everyone is saying. Is that true? How much can you leech off me?” In response, the director refuted the claim and said that it was simply two people from different school of thoughts. "No, it was just two people from different schools of thought coming together. That doesn’t mean it’s your marriage, Tina. Everything is not about you.” Twinkle said that she read that in the news after which KJo asked her to not believe everything she read.

Akshay Kumar is proud as Twinkle Khanna launches new book

On the day of Twinkle's book launch, Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to shower praise on her. He wrote, “Proud, prouder, proudest. That’s how you always make me feel, whether it’s to take up writing, going back to the university in your 40’s or just defying age and norms every chance you get. And today as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise I just know it will add inches to my already big chest. Congratulations Tina @twinklerkhanna.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked the return of Karan to the director's chair after nearly seven years. It also marked his 25th year as a filmmaker. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi alongside Anjali Anand, etc. Upon release, it became a major critical and commercial success.

Karan has several interesting production ventures in the lineup including the action thriller Kill, Alia Bhatt's Jigra, Vicky Kaushal's Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, Sidharth Malhotra-Disha Patani's Yodha and Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

