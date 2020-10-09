Karan Johar remembers father Yash Johar as the latter's first film Dostana clocks 40 years

Karan Johar's father Yash Johar passed away in 2004 post which the former took up the responsibility of the production house. The filmmaker has recently paid a tribute to his father on Instagram.

It was back in 1976 when the late Yash Johar founded Dharma Productions. His son, , has remembered him through an emotional post that has been shared on Instagram. The latter talks about the very first movie that Yash Ji produced 40 years earlier which is Dostana. For the unversed, the 1980 action drama featured Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Shatrughan Sinha in the lead roles. It was a huge hit at the box office during that time.

Karan Johar mentions about Dostana and state how his father began the company that was very close to his heart. He further says that Yash Johar’s tremendous karma is present in every sunshine of the company. The filmmaker also shares a throwback picture of himself along with his father. He writes, “all we have done is bask in the glory of your goodwill.... we stand tall because of your teachings and pray everyday that you are proud of all of us Papa!”

Check out the post below:

Karan Johar further writes, “Dharma is a result of so many of us who strive everyday to spread cheer at the movies...we miss you ...but we feel your hand on our head and that gives us the courage to combat and to create...I love you so much, Papa...” For the unversed, Yash Johar left for his heavenly abode on June 26, 2004, owing to a chest infection. The veteran filmmaker was 74 at the time of his demise and was also fighting cancer back then.

