Karan Johar reminisces his Cannes 2013 journey; Shares a memory ft Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap

The Cannes fever is everywhere and we are not complaining at all because, at this time of the year, we get to see the launch of lots of new movies or screening of some of them and also impeccable fashion statements on the red carpet. So you see, it is a win-win situation. At Cannes 2022, several renowned celebrities from across the globe have already made heads turn with their gorgeous looks on the red carpet of the event. As the prestigious event is underway, filmmaker Karan Johar got nostalgic as he walked down memory lane and took millions of his followers straight to 2013.

Speaking of which, a few hours ago, Karan took to the stories section of Instagram to share a picture featuring Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee as they attended the Cannes Film Festival in the year 2013. They graced the event for the screening of their movie Bombay Talkies. For unversed, Bombay Talkies is an anthology film consisting of four short films, which are directed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap.

Talking about Karan Johar’s professional career, he is currently directing his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. The movie marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy. To note, with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair after six-long years. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles.

Earlier, Karan officially announced the film's release date, which is February 10, 2023. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with his lead pair and wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!"

He further added, "Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023."

