Karan Johar reveals ‘closest friends’ Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukerji helped him parent kids Yash-Roohi

Like every parent, Karan Johar was also nervous and excited at the same time when he became a parent to twins (a boy he named Yash and a girl named Roohi) through surrogacy on February 7, 2017. Recently, the filmmaker shared that his best friends from the industry, actresses Rani Mukerji, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor Khan helped him in his parenting journey.

Karan Johar reveals Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji helped him parent his twins

After concluding the shoot for his chat show Koffee With Karan, Karan Johar interacted with the media. He addressed some burning questions about his personal life and the show and also spoke about the challenges he faced during his journey as a single parent. It was then that he expressed gratitude to his industry friends Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director said, “When I had kids, I was 44 years old. I always thought I would be the oldest person in a PTM, a WhatsApp group, or my children's birthday party. But it is so far from the truth. Kareena had Taimur just two months prior to Yash and Roohi’s birth. Rani had Adira a year before Yash and Roohi were born. These two are my closest friends in the industry,” he said adding that all of them have kids around the same age.

Further on, Karan said that Kajol is also close to his kids. “Sometimes, she behaves like one of them. I am glad that I have a support system comprising of these (three) friends. When you are a single parent, you have to know one thing. Barring the fact that I am eternally grateful to my mother for her constant support, I must say I am grateful to my friends,” he said that all his friends are there for him all the time even though they had differences in the past.

During the interview, Karan also spoke about his past feud with Kajol and Kareena. “With time, you realize that relationships go through ups and downs. I would never want to go back to the time when we weren’t speaking (addressing his past feuds with Kajol and Kareena). I am glad that today I am strong as a friend,” he concluded.

