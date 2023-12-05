Karan Johar REVEALS criteria for determining guest combinations on Koffee With Karan; 'I am not a magician'

For nearly two decades, Karan Johar, the filmmaker, has been a pivotal force in influencing pop culture through his renowned program, Koffee With Karan. This talk show seamlessly merges entertainment with profound exploration, providing valuable insights into the diverse lives and experiences of our cherished celebrities.

While the show has encountered occasional criticism, its core purpose remains indisputable – to entertain and provide a reprieve from our daily routines. As the eagerly awaited eighth season approaches, Karan Johar recently conducted a special press briefing in Mumbai. During this event, he openly delved into the various criteria guiding the selection of guest combinations for the upcoming season.

Karan Johar selects guests for Koffee with Karan based on their intent, availability, and infrastructure

In a recent press conference, Karan Johar provided insights into the intricate process of determining guest combinations for his show. When asked about the criteria, he underscored the critical importance of two key factors. Firstly, the guests must express a genuine desire to participate in the show. Secondly, their availability during the specified time frame is a crucial consideration. Johar highlighted the practical challenges of orchestrating these pairings within a condensed schedule, often needing to wrap up an entire set within just a month and a half. He emphasized that external factors, such as the guests' schedules and commitments, are frequently overlooked.

"It's very easy for you to say, get A and B together but are A and B in town during that time. Are they busy? Do they even want to come? I can't force anyone to come on the show", the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director further added.

He continued, "As I said, it's availability, it's intent, it's infrastructure, it's so much. So much goes into combining two people together. And that's the God's honest truth. Everybody has said, why can't you get, you know, and I'm like, I'm not a magician."