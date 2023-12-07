Karan Johar reveals dad Yash Johar's reply to him buying art worth Rs 5 lakh; it's every Indian parent ever

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently came up with the new season of his much-loved chat show, Koffee With Karan. Several guests were seen appearing on the Koffee couch in the show lately, with the latest being actress Kiara Advani and actor Vicky Kaushal.

Amid their intriguing conversation, Johar went into a flashback and recalled when he purchased an artwork worth Rs. 5 lakh from a renowned artist. Remarkably, the filmmaker asked his father, Yash Johar, for the money, and on the show, he spilled the beans on his hilarious reaction to it. Read on to know more about it.

'Yeh toh setting vale bhi kar sakte hain': Karan Johar reveals his dad's reaction to him purchasing art worth Rs 5 lakh

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director recollected a hilarious incident that took place in 2001 after he expressed his willingness to buy an artwork worth Rs. 5 lakh to his father, Yash Johar. The actor revealed the latter's reaction in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan and said that he was taken aback.

Sharing his detailed reaction, Johar said, "Not that I knew anything, but I knew that Raza was a huge artist at that time. He was a big brand at that time. My father was a very simple man, and I asked him for Rs 5 lakh to buy an artwork from Raza. And he was like, 'Rs 5 lakh? There's art for Rs 5 lakh?'"

After the director described him the artwork, Yash Johar still wasn't convinced and said that he found no logic for an artwork to be so costly. Delving on it further, Karan Johar added, "My father has said, and I don't want to say exactly what he said, and he said it in Punjabi. But he said, 'Yeh toh setting vale bhi kar skate hain, iske maine Rs 5 lakh kyu diye (Even set designers could've made this, why have I paid Rs 5 lakh for this)?"

Work front of Karan Johar

The filmmaker's recent creation, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was relished by many. It starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Up next, Johar has Kill and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam in the pipeline.

