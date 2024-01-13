Karan Johar reveals director Vasan Bala fell asleep while watching K3G; latter talks about Alia Bhatt's Jigra

Filmmaker Vasan Bala, known for his directorial ventures such as Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and 'Monica, O My Darling, is currently directing Alia Bhatt in the upcoming movie titled Jigra. Notably, the film is a collaborative effort between Alia Bhatt's production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Bala recently disclosed the rationale behind teaming up with Karan Johar on this project, even though he hadn't been particularly inspired by KJo's previous films.

Vasan Bala isn't a fan of Karan Johar's earlier directorial works

In a recent interview with THE WEEK, Vasan Bala shared that he didn't draw inspiration or resentment from Karan Johar's films, recognizing their distinct storytelling styles. The collaboration between them came about when someone suggested they meet. During their meeting, Bala was pleasantly surprised to find that Johar didn't come with the typical demeanor of a big producer imposing terms on a filmmaker.

In their conversation, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director asked Bala about the kind of project he wanted to create. This led Bala to believe that the collaboration would be a genuine and equal creative partnership. Impressed by Johar's open-minded approach, Bala noted that he supported him and gave him the freedom to bring his vision to life.

Bala praised KJo's collaborative nature, highlighting how it has contributed to his enduring and evolving career in the industry.

In that same interview, Karan Johar shared an interesting anecdote, mentioning that Vasan Bala once admitted to falling asleep while watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Johar expressed that the decision to work with Vasan was exciting for them, precisely because he hadn't been an avid admirer of the Student of the Year director's previous directorial work. Johar emphasized that he understands not everyone may appreciate everything he does, but he valued Vasan's honesty in expressing his true opinions.

About Jigra

As per reports, the forthcoming film Jigra, featuring Alia Bhatt, is gearing up to offer a gripping prison break thriller, with its central theme revolving around the compelling bond shared between a brother and sister. The much-anticipated movie is slated for a theatrical release on September 27, 2024. In addition to Alia, the film is expected to showcase Vedang Raina and Sobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles.