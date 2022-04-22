Karan Johar reveals an ‘embarrassing moment’ while shooting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Egypt; Find out

Karan Johar, in his latest appearance on Social Media Star With Janice, shared an embarrassing moment while shooting for his film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in Egypt. Karan said he had a tough time while Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were shooting for the 'Suraj Hua Maddham' sequence in the film.

“The sequence in ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ where Kajol is wearing a green saree, the location had 500 kilometers of just limestone statues, probably the most beautiful location I’ve ever seen. It was in Farafra, Egypt. But, I was having a bad time because I had loosies. There was no van in those days,” Karan said.

He further shared that he had to hide behind a limestone statue to relieve himself but he got caught by a Hollywood crew that was doing recce for their shooting. “I literally went behind the biggest limestone statue. It was so big, I thought I’ll be covered for life. But then I turned and saw an army coming my way with me facing backwards,” Karan added.

For those unaware, the 2001 superhit film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor.

From Kal Ho Naa Ho to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Karan has given an incredible list of movies over the years. He was last seen as a judge on the TV reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan along with Parineeti Chopra and Mithun Chakraborty. The talent show found its winner in Akash Singh.

