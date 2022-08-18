Karan Johar reveals having doubts about making Student of the Year on KWK 7: I was like, why's script so bad?

Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan season 7 on Thursday witnessed Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra gracing the episode this week. The Punjabi 'mundas' took over the Koffee couch and spilled some hottest beans about Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, their wedding, movies, and much more. Not just that, KJo also revealed that he had doubts while making his 2012 film, Student Of The Year, which marked the Bollywood debut of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles.

Karan recalled going through self-doubt just four days after he began filming Student Of The Year. He said that he was sitting with creative director Abhishek Varman and was like, ‘why are we making this film?’ He said ‘huh?’ To which, Johar told him, ‘Have you read the script?’ He said, ‘Karan what are you doing? You are the director, why are you saying such things?’ Karan added: "Four days into the shoot I read the script cover to cover. I don’t know what I was doing. I think I was drunk or something. I started shooting this film and I was like, ‘Why is this script so bad?’”

Sidharth interrupted and told the filmmaker that he was ‘undervaluing’ his work. Eventually, KJo said that Student Of The Year turned out a ‘fun and entertaining watch’. Karan said that Varun, Alia nor Sidharth won any debut award for the movie. While Ayushmann Khurrana won every debut award. Later, a standalone sequel, Student of the Year 2, directed by Punit Malhotra, was released on 10 May 2019, starring Tiger Shroff alongside debutantes Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, Karan has hosted stars like Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor-Sonam Kapoor. Currently, Koffee with Karan 7 is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

