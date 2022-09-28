Karan Johar reveals he and Ranveer Singh are 'fashion buddies': We constantly text each other

The finale episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 is slated to premiere on September 29th. Four special guests Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM will be gracing the 'Koffee Couch' to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun, and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season. Karan Johar’s prowess in the entertainment industry goes beyond being a director, producer and chat-show host. He is also celebrated as a male fashionista, a title held by a few other male actors in the industry.

Now, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker finally opened up about getting to share the fashionista title with Ranveer Singh who is also known for never following a rule book when it comes to clothes. KJo said: “Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered." Meanwhile, Ranveer graced the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.