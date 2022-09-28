Karan Johar reveals he and Ranveer Singh are 'fashion buddies': We constantly text each other
In the finale episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar reveals he and Ranveer Singh constantly exchange texts about fashion.
The finale episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7 is slated to premiere on September 29th. Four special guests Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila, and Niharika NM will be gracing the 'Koffee Couch' to judge the Koffee With Karan Awards while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun, and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season. Karan Johar’s prowess in the entertainment industry goes beyond being a director, producer and chat-show host. He is also celebrated as a male fashionista, a title held by a few other male actors in the industry.
Now, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai filmmaker finally opened up about getting to share the fashionista title with Ranveer Singh who is also known for never following a rule book when it comes to clothes. KJo said: “Ranveer and I are complete fashion buddies. We constantly text each other saying you killed that look. It then reached a point when we realized it was only us complementing each other, no one really bothered." Meanwhile, Ranveer graced the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.
On the work front, KJo is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which also stars Ranveer and Alia. Karan officially announced the film's release date on his social media handle, which is February 10, 2023. Taking to Instagram, the filmmaker shared a happy selfie with Ranveer and Alia. He wrote, "So much josh and jazbaati jawaani, Pritam ki dhamakedar dhun bhi hai sunani, Garam Dharam ka swag toh dekho Bas humari favourite Jaya ji ki tasveer mat kheencho! Ab unki beshumaar tareef karni hai lazmi, The one and only Shabana Azmi!
He further added, "Aur phir Gucci mein lipta Ranveer as Rocky, Ishq ke ghode pe savaar like an aashiq jockey! Box office ki maharani humari Alia Rani, Kya phir banegi dulhania in this kahaani? In sabka kare aap intezar, We are coming soon to win your ishq wala pyaar! #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani FEB 10th 2023." It also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.
