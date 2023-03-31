Karan Johar reveals he is taking ‘woke tutorials’ every morning: ‘It’s like new age riyaaz…’

Karan Johar is quite active on Instagram and is known to share his musings every now and then on his Instagram stories. This morning, the filmmaker shared a series of his ‘jet lag musings’- right from his take on looks at the Dior show, to self-love and more. Last night, the Dior Fall 2023 Show took place at the Gateway of India in Mumbai, and it was attended by celebs such as Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Mira Rajput, and many international celebs as well. This morning, Karan Johar shared that he loved many looks, but won’t mention them. He also added that he is working on a ‘personality change’ for which he is taking ‘woke tutorials’.

Karan Johar shares his ‘jet lag musings’ on Instagram

Karan Johar took to his Instagram stories on Friday morning, and shared, “The airport is a runway...it's Also a press conference.... Next it may be a trailer launch venue! (I subscribe to it all... no complaints... but maybe nice to also catch a flight once in a while.... )”. He further added how he loves watching make up tutorial reels. “Further Jet lag musings... I am obsessed with make up tutorials (just watching them on reels makes my soul happy ) They put the whole dukaan on a brides face... but the end results are invariably OTT but still stunning (before/after comaprisons ) ...and I love the hacks! #iykyk.”

Karan Johar further mentioned the Dior show from last night, and wrote, “I loved so many looks at the Dior show! But meNtioning them is Perhaps a no #iykyk.” He further added, “I am taking woke tutorials every morning! It's like a new age riyaaz for my personality change! My plus size body needs self love! The last time I looked at it... I only had 3 alphabets in my head!!! MRF.” Check out his Instagram stories below.

On the work front, Karan Johar has directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. This film marks KJo’s return to the director’s chair after many years.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma gets a compliment from Karan Johar for her ‘exceptionally stylish’ looks; Actress REACTS