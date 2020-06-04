Karan Johar REVEALS he’s thinking of getting Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal together on KWK 7; Fans say ‘big yes’

Karan Johar has managed to win the hearts of fans with his show Koffee With Karan. Now, in a recent chat with Anaita Shroff, Karan revealed he is thinking of bringing together Vicky and Katrina on the couch in season 7.

It has been a while since fans smelled the coffee that too from the sets of Koffee With Karan and many have been wanting to know if plans on a season 7 of the show. While the last season surely sparked a lot of controversies, it also ended up giving fans a new duo to talk about and it was Vicky Kaushal and . On Karan’s show last season, the two came with different people but fans wondered when they would get to see them together on the couch.

Well, it seems that the filmmaker has heard the rumours about the two doing rounds and is thinking to bring the two stars together on Koffee with Karan’s next season. Yes, in a recent live chat with his friend Anaita Shroff Adajania, Karan revealed that he is thinking of getting Vicky and Katrina together on the next season of his chat show. Anaita asked the filmmaker about the duo he is thinking of getting on Koffee With Karan season 7.

Karan said, “Vicky and Katrina right, there’s so much conjecture about that.” Anaita interrupted and said, “yeah, they would look so good together.” Well, to note, Anaita is also Katrina Kaif’s best friend and she added that they would look good together on the coffee couch.

Here is the snippet from the live chat about Vicky and Katrina between Anaita and Karan:

Well, that surely has received a great response from fans as many commented on the videos and urged the filmmaker to get Vicky and Katrina on the couch. For those who are unaware, on Koffee With Karan season 6, Katrina said that she would look great on screen with Vicky Kaushal. When Karan revealed this to Vicky on the show with Ayushmann Khurrana, the Uri actor pretended to faint. Since then, fans have been rooting for the two. Also, a photo of the two together post a dinner surfaced on social media and added to the rumours of the stars seeing each other. At Holi Bash in 2020, Vicky and Katrina were seen partying with and Nick Jonas, which added to the rumours of them dating each other.

