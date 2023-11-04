Karan Johar reveals he said THIS after Shabana Azmi asked to get her makeup removed for RARKPK funeral scene

Karan Johar returned to the director's chair after a long time this year with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Shabana Azmi, turned out to be a major success. Recently at an event, KJo revealed that Azmi did not want to put on makeup during a funeral scene in the film. Let's find out more.

Karan Johar spills beans on Shabana Azmi

At a recent Hindustan Times event, Karan Johar was in conversation with Hollywood star Charlize Theron. At one point, he started talking about his filmmaking and how he is not chasing 'reality' in them. KJo shared an anecdote from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani about how Shabana Azmi was bothered about how pitch-perfect she looked while cooking.

Recalling another sequence, he said: "Then there was a funeral sequence...she says please can you allow me to remove my makeup here like someone just died and I'm like 'well not too much of it because you know the lenses are sharp and I don't want you to look a certain way'. And she was like 'there's no reality. I said I'm not going for it."

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan's return to director's chair after 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Anjali Anand among others. It follows the story of a Delhi Punjabi boy falling in love with a Bengali journalist who plans to stay with each other's family for six months to convince them of their marriage. Upon release, the film met with positive reviews and became a commercial success.

KJo has several production ventures in the pipeline including Sidharth Malhotra's action film Yodha, which will be released on December 8. Apart from that, films like Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam (starring Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri), Mr. & Mrs Mahi (starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor) and Alia Bhatt's Jigra are also in the lineup.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan tells Karan Johar she has ‘nothing to wear for Diwali’; Here's what happens next-WATCH