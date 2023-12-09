Karan Johar reveals he watched THIS scene thrice in Lust Stories 2; lauds Konkona Sen Sharma's direction

Karan Johar showers accolades on Konkona Sen Sharma for her directorial work on The Mirror in Lust Stories 2, singling out a specific scene that compelled him to rewind and watch it three times.

Konkona Sen Sharma is not only a versatile actress but also a multi-talented individual, showcasing her skills as a director. She directed a segment titled The Mirror in Lust Stories 2, which stands out for its nuanced portrayal of lust and a distinctly female perspective, setting it apart from other films in the anthology. In a recent conversation with Film Companion, where both Karan Johar and Konkona were present, the former showered praises on the latter for her exceptional direction.

Karan Johar lavishes praise on a specific scene from Konkona Sen Sharma's The Mirror

During a recent conversation, Karan Johar specifically highlighted the concluding scene in Konkona Sen Sharma's The Mirror in Lust Stories 2, featuring Tillotama Shome and Amruta Subhash at a vegetable vendor. Karan expressed that he hasn't witnessed a more captivating display of talent left to their own devices at a vegetable vendor.

He emphasized the unique nuances of the scene, mentioning pauses, silences, awkwardness, and a seamless resolution—all elements that, according to him, only an actor-turned-director could orchestrate. Karan admitted to rewinding and watching the scene thrice, as it deeply moved him on various emotional levels. Beyond praising the entire film's genius, Karan urged filmmakers and cinephiles to specifically observe this moment, describing it as tremendous.

The recognition of her work brought genuine joy and satisfaction to Konkona, evident in the radiant expression on her face during the conversation.

