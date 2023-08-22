Karan Johar reveals he would change Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna's ending for THIS reason

Karan Johar returned to the director’s chair after seven years in 2023 with the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer turned out to be a major critical and box-office success. Now that the pressure is off, Kjo has started making public appearances once again.

Karan Johar talks about the climax of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

During a conversation with Express Adda, Karan was asked about several things by Ananya Panday. One of the questions was about the film’s climax and why he would like to change it. To which the filmmaker responded, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. To they don't end up happily. I would like to change a few things in that film."

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was directed by Karan Johar and released in 2006. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan in lead roles. The film delves into the issue of infidelity. It met with mostly polarizing responses with people liking and disliking it in equal measures. KANK also did not perform well at the box office.

Karan Johar reveals his plan if he wakes up as Salman Khan

In the same conversation, Karan was asked whom would he message if hypothetically he was Salman Khan. The My Name Is Khan director answered, “I would message Shah Rukh (Khan) and say that its just us.” Kjo’s comment reflected a popular sentiment that the three Khans enjoy a level of stardom that is unachievable in today’s time. In Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, Salman makes an appearance and tells SRK’s character that only they can improve Bollywood’s condition.

Karan Johar’s work front

Karan released his directorial venture last month. His banner, Dharma Productions, has several interesting films in the pipeline. These include Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller Yodha which will release in December. Apart from that, Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri starrer Mere Mehboob Meere Sanam is also in production. Another interesting film under the banner is Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr & Mrs. Mahi. Apart from these, Karan has also talked about his plans to direct a film in the action genre.