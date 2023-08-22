Karan Johar reveals he'd cast THIS hit on-screen pair in Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's roles if he remakes RRKPK

Karan Johar has been showering with lots of love for his recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The unique love story of Rocky, a Punjabi boy and Rani, a Bengali girl captivated the hearts of not only youngsters but also old aged people. Movie lovers rushed to the theaters to enjoy the film and gave rave reviews. Now, during an event on August 21, Karan named a hit on-screen pair whom he would cast in Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's roles if he ever remakes RRKPK 35 years later.

The kiss scene between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become one of the most talked-about topics. During an event hosted by The Indian Express, actress Ananya Panday asked Karan Johar whom he will cast in Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's roles if he remakes RRKPK 35 years later.

Without taking much time, KJo said that he would cast Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the veteran actors' roles if he ever remakes the film.

Notably, SRK and Kajol are one of the most hit on-screen pairs and they have starred together in Karan’s blockbusters Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

At the same event, the filmmaker revealed that Rocky's relationship with his mother in the movie was "sliced at the editing table" because the it was getting too long. He said, "That’s where the edit of the film came in the way. There were many scenes of Ranveer and his mother which had to be cut out. There were certain sacrifices made for the larger conflicts of the film. That relationship was sliced on the editing table.”

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was released on July 28 collected around Rs. 140.50 crores nett (Rs 169 crores gross) in India and Rs 142 crores gross internationally, for a global total of Rs 311 crores aftre its fourth weekend. The cast of the film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi along with Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly.

