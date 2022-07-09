Karan Johar REVEALS his dream cast of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' remake; Any guesses who are the actors?

Karan Johar’s 1998 movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the most popular films in Bollywood. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the movie remains a fan-favorite after more than two decades since its release. What if KKHH was made in 2022? Who would star in the film? Karan Johar shares his dream cast for the movie.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remake

In an interview with the Times of India, KJO shared which actors he would cast in the remake of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The filmmaker said, "I would say Ranveer, Alia, and Janhvi. Alia would play Kajol’s role, Janhvi would play the hottie role - Rani, from college, and Ranveer would be Shah Rukh." Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor for KKHH remake. It will make an interesting watch, don’t you think?

KJo was also asked what kind of movie he would make for his kids. To this, he replied, "I think kids are so much more evolved today that I would not just make it for them. I would just make a happy film because kids should be exposed to only happiness."

Meanwhile, on the 7th of July, the very first episode of Koffee With Karan 7 dropped on an OTT platform. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first guests on Karan’s much-awaited talk show. The duo made several fun revelations regarding their love life and marriage. They also played fun games and engaged in candid banter.

On the work front, Karan is making his directorial comeback after five years with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, it also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in key roles. The film is all set to release on the 10th of February, 2023. Apart from this, he is also producing films like Brahmastra, Liger, Mr & Mrs Mahi, Selfiee, and Bedhadak.

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor: Alia Bhatt and I have been talking about having kids from the first day we met