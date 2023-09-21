Karan Johar reveals Javed Akhtar did not approve Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title, said THIS later on

Karan Johar made his directorial debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the film turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. However, writer and lyricist Javed Akhtar had an objection to the title. In a recent interview, KJo recalled the entire episode and Akhtar's reaction later on.

Karan Johar talks about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Recently, Karan Johar sat with fashion designer Prabal Gurung for the YouTube channel Gold House. During their conversation, he shared an interesting anecdote on the title of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and how Javed Akhtar had an issue with it which resulted in him walking out of the film. Johar said, "Javed sahab had a problem with the title Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, we had a creative disagreement and he told me, ‘I don’t feel like I can write the lyrics of this film’s songs’ and it was a very amicable. I told him that it is my desire to work with you and he said, ‘We will work Karan another time.’ But when the film released, he called me and told me that he was wrong."

Karan Johar on casting for Aman's character for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In the same interview, Johar opened up about struggling to find actors for the role of Aman. He said, “After Chandrachur Singh and Saif Ali Khan said no, I was very depressed. One day, I was at Chunky Panday’s house for a party and Salman came up to me and said ‘I heard you have been shopping’. He said you need to be really confident to do that part and asked me to come and narrate it to him the next day.” Eventually, Khan agreed to do the role. On the first day of the shoot, which was for the song Saajanji Ghar Aay, Khan showed up wearing torn jeans and a black t-shirt. KJo tried to convince Khan to wear a suit and burst into tears. He recalls, "I started pleading with him to wear the suit saying that it was my first film. He quickly agreed to wear the suit and asked me to stop crying.”

