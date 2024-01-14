Karan Johar reveals majority of his job profile is all about 'handling fragile egos'; here's why

Karan Johar is recognized as one of the prolific filmmakers in the Hindi film industry. In addition to his large-scale and typical Bollywood productions, he is also known for being outspoken and candid. Karan Johar, who is also known for discussing various aspects of the film industry, recently talked about the increasing expectations and misconceptions among actors. He highlighted the difficulty of managing the expenses associated with certain actors and emphasized the importance of having open discussions with them regarding their value in the industry.

Karan Johar discusses the challenge of not being able to afford certain actors

During a recent interaction with The Week, Karan Johar attributed his interpersonal skills to his late father, Yash Johar, who often stated, "People need people." According to Karan, this lesson is vital in business, emphasizing that success ultimately depends on building strong relationships with others. He mentioned that whether it's dealing with requests or fulfilling them, the key is managing delicate egos, uncertain minds, intricate energies, and certain misconceptions.

According to him, around 80% to 90% of his job profile involves handling these aspects, with only 10% attributed to talent. The rest revolves around effectively managing people. He said, “Whether it’s demand or supply, it’s all about handling fragile egos, insecure minds, complexed energies, and some delusions. That’s 80% to 90% of my job profile. 10% is talent. Everything else is people managing.”

He mentioned that there have been instances when he decided to step back because he felt the actor's cost was too high for the film. He added, “Maybe they are not realising it, but we know our business – overpaying or underpaying, both are sins that we commit.”

The director expressed his desire to compensate actors fairly according to their market worth. However, he is cautious not to be exploited just because others might be paying them more than justified. He mentioned that a lot of people are moving around with unrealistic beliefs, and considering delusion as a disease without a cure. However, he emphasized that not making them realize their delusions can be harmful and counterproductive.

He added, “So, you have to tell them, ‘Look, this is your trajectory, these are your films, this is how much you’ve collected in the last couple of films.’ There are massive stars who are above it all, and then there are some who believe they deserve a certain number. But on what basis exactly? You have to tell them that, tell it politely, tell it nicely, but definitely say it.”

Karan also shared insights into actors and their charges, stating that it varies from one actor to another. He mentioned that the contracts with stars are tailored to each actor separately. Some may be partners in the film, some may receive a share of the profits, and others may have co-production arrangements, allowing them to co-own intellectual property with the filmmaker. The terms vary based on the film's budget and the specific circumstances.

About Karan Johar’s work front

Last year, Karan Johar made a comeback as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The movie featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and received praise from both critics and audiences while also performing well at the box office. Numerous production projects are in the pipeline under his production banner, including titles like Kill, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, Jigra, and a biopic on C Sankaran Nair.

