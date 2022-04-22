Karan Johar says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt tried hard to get into his WhatsApp group; Guess who rejected them

Karan Johar needs no introduction. He is one of the best filmmakers in the Hindin film industry. With movies such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and others, he definitely brought a lot of change to the industry. Recently in a YouTube interview with Janice Sequeira on her show Social Media Star With Janice, Karan shared that he has a WhatsApp group in which Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tried really hard to get in. He further revealed that they were rejected by Ayan Mukerji as no movie stars are allowed in it.

He said, “There is a WhatsApp group called A list, and everybody with the alphabet ‘A’ is on it. So, there is Amrita who is a production designer…there is Ayan Mukerji…So, this is one group where we have an analysis of film trailers, every unit that comes out…So, Abhishek Verman who is director of the movie 2 States, always puts trailers of new films, then we all give our verdicts…”

He added that nothing can be forwarded from this group as it is a close-knit one. Johar further said, “So, Ranbir (Kapoor) and Alia (Bhatt) tried very hard to get into it but we rejected them because Ayan said no movie stars because we might have opinions on their movies… But our reviews are hilarious.”

Speaking about his professional career, Karan is currently working on the movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles and it marks their second collaboration together after Gully Boy.

