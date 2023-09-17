Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor manages his own dates, has no PR or manager; 'You ask him for...'

Ranbir Kapoor is a highly talented and renowned actor in Bollywood. He is known for keeping his personal life private and isn't active on social media. The actor was last seen in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva alongside his wife Alia Bhatt. Recently, Karan Johar who has earlier worked with the actor on movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Bombay Velvet, mentioned that Ranbir doesn't have a PR or a manager, and he manages his own dates and schedule. Karan also described him as an extremely patient individual.

Karan Johar reveals Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t have a PR or a manager

Recently, during an interview with Mid-Day, Karan Johar disclosed that Ranbir Kapoor is a unique actor who doesn't rely on a manager or a public relations representative to handle his work. He also pointed out the one common trait between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and said it's their incredible talent that’s common in both of them.

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor, he said, “He does one film at a time, he handles his own dates. There is no PR, there is no manager, there is nobody around him. He is on his own. You ask him for dates, he opens his phone, he has all his own dates, he knows exactly which plans he's doing, he knows his schedule, he knows his days off, he knows his holidays.”

Karan also shared that Ranbir thrives on the filmmaker's presence, enjoys spending time with the filmmaker to understand their perspective, and then performs accordingly. He mentioned that Ranbir also has the ability to disconnect at a certain point and doesn't mind having a meal alone. He added, “I would cross a restaurant and I would see Ranbir eating his meal alone, and I walked in a couple of times and said, 'Why are you eating alone?' He said, 'I want to eat my meal and go back to sleep.' He does that. He doesn't need your company, he doesn't bother you.”

Karan Johar describes Ranbir Kapoor as the 'most patient human being'

Further speaking about Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar mentioned that Ranbir Kapoor is the “most relaxed” and “most patient” individual. He said, “Ranbir is that guy who will study so hard but come across to school and feel like ‘I don’t know what you guys are talking about, it is easy breezy day'. He can't pretend because he is too true to what he is. He is the most relaxed person, he's the most patient human being, you can keep him waiting for 14 hours on a set and he won't say a thing.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar recently directed the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, in which Ranveer Singh was paired opposite Alia Bhatt. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will be next seen in Animal which also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in important roles. The film will hit theaters in December.

